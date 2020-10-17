WATCH: NC State players postgame after 31-20 win over Duke
NC State advanced to 4-1 with a 31-20 road win over Duke Saturday.
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr., redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson, redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas and redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy all answered questions from media members following the win.
Here is the video of all three Saturday:
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson
Redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas
Redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy
