NC State advanced to 8-3 (7-3 ACC) with a 23-13 win over Georgia Tech Saturday evening in the 2020 regular-season finale.

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, senior receiver Emeka Emezie and junior nose tackle Alim McNeill all answered questions from media members following the game.

Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel.

Here is the video of all three Saturday: