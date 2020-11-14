WATCH: NC State players Florida State postgame
NC State advanced to 5-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season with a 38-22 win over Floirda State Saturday night.
Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas and redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.
Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel.
Here is the video of all three Saturday night:
Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman
Redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook