 WATCH: NC State players Florida State postgame
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 22:55:47 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: NC State players Florida State postgame

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State advanced to 5-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season with a 38-22 win over Floirda State Saturday night.

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas and redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.

Here is the video of all three Saturday night:

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman 

Redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas

Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore

