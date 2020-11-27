WATCH: NC State players after North Florida win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 2-0 with a 86-51 victory over North Florida Friday night in game two of the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum.
Freshman guard Cam Hayes, junior forward Jericole Hellems and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates all answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch the videos of the players below:
Freshman guard Cam Hayes
Junior forward Jericole Hellems
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
