 WATCH: NC State players after North Florida win
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-27 19:19:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: NC State players after North Florida win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 2-0 with a 86-51 victory over North Florida Friday night in game two of the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum.

Freshman guard Cam Hayes, junior forward Jericole Hellems and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates all answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch the videos of the players below:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Jericole Hellems
Junior forward Jericole Hellems led the team with 17 points in the Wolfpack's 86-51 win over North Florida. (Scott Sharpe)

Freshman guard Cam Hayes

Junior forward Jericole Hellems

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates 

