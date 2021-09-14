WATCH: NC State offensive leaders Thayer Thomas, Grant Gibson

Watch their press conferences below.

Two of NC State top leaders on offense, redshirt junior center Grant Gibson and redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas reflected on last weekend's loss at Mississippi State and the reaction to it.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook