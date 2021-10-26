WATCH: NC State offense leaders Ricky Person and Gibson PCs
Ahead of Saturday's homecoming game against Louisville, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson, two leaders on the offense, talk with the media.
Watch their press conferences below.
