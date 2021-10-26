WATCH: NC State offense leaders Ricky Person and Gibson PCs

Watch their press conferences below.

Ahead of Saturday's homecoming game against Louisville, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson , two leaders on the offense, talk with the media.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook