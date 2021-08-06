 WATCH: NC State LB Drake Thomas and HB Trent Pennix pressers
WATCH: NC State LB Drake Thomas and HB Trent Pennix pressers

Justin H. Williams
NC State football continued fall camp Friday ahead of the 2021 season, which begins with a home game against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Wolfpack sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas and redshirt sophomore H-Back Trent Pennix answered questions from the media following Friday's practice session.

Here are the videos from their availability:

Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas 

Redshirt sophomore H-Back Trent Pennix

