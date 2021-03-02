NC State Wolfpack women's basketball head coach Wes Moore answered questions from media members Monday in a league-wide head coaches Zoom press availability ahead of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

The Pack (17-2, 12-2 ACC) earned the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the 7-10 game between Virginia Tech and Miami at 6:30 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum on ACC Network.

Here is the video of Moore from Monday: