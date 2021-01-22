NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Friday ahead of the Pack's road contest with UNC on Saturday.

The Wolfpack has had two games postponed in the past week due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. A home contest against Georgia Tech that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, and a road game against No. 18 Virginia scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 were both impacted.

NC State will play in its first game in 10 days Saturday since a 105-73 road loss to Florida State on Jan. 13.

Here is the video of Keatts from Friday: