 WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts pre-Duke presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-12 12:54:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts pre-Duke presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Friday afternoon ahead of the Duke game Saturday.

The Pack (8-8, 4-7 ACC) will take on the Blue Devils (7-8, 5-6 ACC) in PNC Arena on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the video of Keatts from Friday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts is 2-2 against Duke during his tenure with the Wolfpack. (Robert Willet, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}