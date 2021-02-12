WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts pre-Duke presser
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Friday afternoon ahead of the Duke game Saturday.
The Pack (8-8, 4-7 ACC) will take on the Blue Devils (7-8, 5-6 ACC) in PNC Arena on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is the video of Keatts from Friday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
