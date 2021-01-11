 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 10:22:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday along with the 14 other ACC head coaches in a league-wide Zoom press availability.

The Pack (6-3, 2-2 ACC) is next scheduled to face No. 25 Florida State (5-2, 1-1 ACC) on the road Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts' squad is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play after losing back-to-back conference contests in the past week. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}