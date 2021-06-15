WATCH: NC State head coach Elliott Avent ahead of 2021 College World Series

NC State baseball advanced to the 2021 College World Series Sunday with a 3-2 win over top-ranked Arkansas in game three of the Super Regionals.

The Omaha appearance will mark head coach Elliott Avent's second of his 25-career at Nc State and the third in program history.

The Pack will begin play against Stanford on Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the video of Avent ahead of NC State's trip to Omaha.