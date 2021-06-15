 WATCH: NC State head coach Elliott Avent ahead of 2021 College World Series
WATCH: NC State head coach Elliott Avent ahead of 2021 College World Series

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State baseball advanced to the 2021 College World Series Sunday with a 3-2 win over top-ranked Arkansas in game three of the Super Regionals.

The Omaha appearance will mark head coach Elliott Avent's second of his 25-career at Nc State and the third in program history.

The Pack will begin play against Stanford on Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the video of Avent ahead of NC State's trip to Omaha.

NC State Wolfpack baseball Elliott Avent
NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent clinched his second trip to the College World Series Sunday. (Ken Martin)

Head coach Elliott Avent

{{ article.author_name }}