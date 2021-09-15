 WATCH: NC State defensive starters Jaylon Scott and C.J. Clark press conferences
WATCH: NC State defensive starters Jaylon Scott and C.J. Clark

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott has been put into the spotlight as he enters a starting role following the season-ending injury to redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson.

He and redshirt freshman starting nose tackle C.J. Clark met with the media Wednesday afternoon.

Watch their press conferences below.

