WATCH: NC State defensive starters Jaylon Scott and C.J. Clark
NC State sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott has been put into the spotlight as he enters a starting role following the season-ending injury to redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson.
He and redshirt freshman starting nose tackle C.J. Clark met with the media Wednesday afternoon.
Watch their press conferences below.
