WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren provides fall camp updates
NC State football held its first day of fall camp last Wednesday ahead of the 2021 season, which begins with a home game against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from the media Tuesday to provide an update a week into fall camp.
Watch the video from Doeren's availability Tuesday:
