WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players post-Virginia Tech loss
NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren and select players held a virtual press conference following the Pack's 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech in its first road game of the season Saturday.
Redshirt junior linebacker and team captain Isaiah Moore and junior running back Ricky Person Jr. were both made available after the game.
Here is the video of the postgame press conference:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr.
