WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players post-first day of fall camp
NC State football held its first day of fall camp Wednesday ahead of the 2021 season, which begins with a home game against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu all answered questions from the media following Wednesday's practice session.
Here are the videos from their availability:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas
Sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu
