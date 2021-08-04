 WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players post-first day of fall camp
football

WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players post-first day of fall camp

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State football held its first day of fall camp Wednesday ahead of the 2021 season, which begins with a home game against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu all answered questions from the media following Wednesday's practice session.

Here are the videos from their availability:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren enters his ninth year with the Wolfpack in 2021.

Head coach Dave Doeren 

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary

Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore

Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas

Sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu

