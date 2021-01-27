WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Wake Forest win
NC State Wolfpack basketball ended a four-game losing streak and advanced to 7-5 (3-4 ACC) this season with a 72-67 home win over Wake Forest Wednesday night.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, junior forward Jericole Hellems and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
Junior forward Jericole Hellems
——
