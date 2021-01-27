 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Wake Forest win
NC State Wolfpack basketball ended a four-game losing streak and advanced to 7-5 (3-4 ACC) this season with a 72-67 home win over Wake Forest Wednesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, junior forward Jericole Hellems and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win:

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said his team was happy to get the 72-67 win over Wake Forest Wednesday night, even with the injury of star fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels looming. (Scott Sharpe, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk

Junior forward Jericole Hellems

