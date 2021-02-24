 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Virginia win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-24 20:55:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Virginia win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 11-9 (7-8 ACC) this season with a 68-61 road win over Virginia Wednesday.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk, freshman guard Cam Hayes and freshman guard Shakeel Moroe answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win:

NC State Wolfpack Kevin Keatts
NC State has won four-straight ACC road games in a single season for the first time since 1974. (Courtesy of Andrew Shurtleff, ACC Basketball)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk

Freshman guard Cam Hayes 

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}