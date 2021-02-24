WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Virginia win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 11-9 (7-8 ACC) this season with a 68-61 road win over Virginia Wednesday.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk, freshman guard Cam Hayes and freshman guard Shakeel Moroe answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
Freshman guard Cam Hayes
Freshman guard Shakeel Moore
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook