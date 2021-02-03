 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Virginia loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 22:49:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Virginia loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 7-7 (3-6 ACC) this season with a 64-57 loss to No. 14 Virginia Wednesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and senior guard Braxton Beverly answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts' squad dropped to 7-7 overall and 3-6 in conference play with a 64-57 loss to Virginia. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Senior guard Braxton Beverly 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}