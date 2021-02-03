WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Virginia loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 7-7 (3-6 ACC) this season with a 64-57 loss to No. 14 Virginia Wednesday night.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and senior guard Braxton Beverly answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Senior guard Braxton Beverly
