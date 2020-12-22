WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after UNC win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 5-1 and 1-0 in ACC play this season with a 79-76 home win over North Carolina Tuesday night.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, freshman guard Shakeel Moore and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates all answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win Tuesday night:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels
Freshman guard Shakeel Moore
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
