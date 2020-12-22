 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after UNC win
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 21:22:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 5-1 and 1-0 in ACC play this season with a 79-76 home win over North Carolina Tuesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, freshman guard Shakeel Moore and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates all answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win Tuesday night:

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels 

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates 

