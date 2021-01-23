WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after UNC loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-5 and 2-4 in ACC play this season with a 86-76 road loss to North Carolina Saturday afternoon.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, senior guard Braxton Beverly, redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss Saturday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels
Senior guard Braxton Beverly
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook