NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-5 and 2-4 in ACC play this season with a 86-76 road loss to North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, senior guard Braxton Beverly, redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss Saturday: