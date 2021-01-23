 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after UNC loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-23 15:56:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after UNC loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-5 and 2-4 in ACC play this season with a 86-76 road loss to North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, senior guard Braxton Beverly, redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss Saturday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State has now lost four straight games in the month of January, the longest losing streak by the Wolfpack under head coach Kevin Keatts. (Robert Willet, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels

Senior guard Braxton Beverly 

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}