WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 7-6 (3-5 ACC) this season with a 76-73 road loss to Syracuse Sunday.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, junior forward Jericole Hellems, redshirt sophomore Manny Bates and redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the game:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Junior forward Jericole Hellems
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook