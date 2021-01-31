 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-31 20:12:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 7-6 (3-5 ACC) this season with a 76-73 road loss to Syracuse Sunday.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, junior forward Jericole Hellems, redshirt sophomore Manny Bates and redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the game:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State was without its two leading scorers fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk Sunday in the 76-73 road loss to Syracuse. (Courtesy of ACC Basketball)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Junior forward Jericole Hellems

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates

Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}