{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 18:09:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 12-9 (8-8 ACC) this season with a 65-62 win over Pittsburgh Sunday.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, senior guard Braxton Beverly and junior forward Jericole Hellems answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts is now 7-0 against Pittsburgh during his time with the Wolfpack. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Obserer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Senior guard Braxton Beverly 

Junior forward Jericole Hellems 

——

{{ article.author_name }}