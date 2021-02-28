WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Pittsburgh win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 12-9 (8-8 ACC) this season with a 65-62 win over Pittsburgh Sunday.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, senior guard Braxton Beverly and junior forward Jericole Hellems answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Senior guard Braxton Beverly
Junior forward Jericole Hellems
