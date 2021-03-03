 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Notre Dame win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 20:54:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Notre Dame win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 13-9 (9-8 ACC) this season with an 80-69 road win over Notre Dame Wednesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, freshman guard Cam Hayes and redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State has won five straight ACC road games for the first time since 1974. (Mike Olivella, Courtesy of ACC Basketball)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Freshman guard Cam Hayes

Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}