WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Notre Dame win
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 13-9 (9-8 ACC) this season with an 80-69 road win over Notre Dame Wednesday night.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, freshman guard Cam Hayes and redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Freshman guard Cam Hayes
Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook