 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State basketball players after Miami loss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 13:48:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Miami loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-3 and 2-2 in ACC play this season with a 64-59 loss to Miami Saturday afternoon.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and fifth-year forward DJ Funderburk answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss Saturday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State coach Kevin Keatts' squad has lost back-to-back games in January with late second-half leads. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk 

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}