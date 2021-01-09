WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Miami loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-3 and 2-2 in ACC play this season with a 64-59 loss to Miami Saturday afternoon.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and fifth-year forward DJ Funderburk answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss Saturday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
