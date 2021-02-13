 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Duke loss
WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Duke loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 8-9 (4-8 ACC) this season with a 69-53 loss to Duke Saturday.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, freshman guard Shakeel Moore and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Head coach Kevin Keatts suffered his first home loss against Duke Saturday during his time at NC State. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore 

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates

