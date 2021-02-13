WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Duke loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 8-9 (4-8 ACC) this season with a 69-53 loss to Duke Saturday.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, freshman guard Shakeel Moore and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Freshman guard Shakeel Moore
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
