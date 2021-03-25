 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Colorado State loss
basketball

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Colorado State loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack basketball finished the 2020-21 season 14-11 (9-8 ACC) with a 65-61 loss to Colorado State Thursday in the 2021 NIT quarterfinals.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State finished the 2020-21 season 14-11 overall Thursday with a loss to Colorado State in the NIT quarterfinals. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk 

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates 

——

