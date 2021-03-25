NC State Wolfpack basketball finished the 2020-21 season 14-11 (9-8 ACC) with a 65-61 loss to Colorado State Thursday in the 2021 NIT quarterfinals.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss: