WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Colorado State loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball finished the 2020-21 season 14-11 (9-8 ACC) with a 65-61 loss to Colorado State Thursday in the 2021 NIT quarterfinals.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
