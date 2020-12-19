WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Campbell win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 4-1 this season with a 69-50 home win over Campbell Saturday afternoon.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, junior forward Jericole Hellems and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates all answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win Saturday afternoon:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels
Junior forward Jericole Hellems
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates
