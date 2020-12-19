 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Campbell win
WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Campbell win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 4-1 this season with a 69-50 home win over Campbell Saturday afternoon.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, junior forward Jericole Hellems and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates all answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win Saturday afternoon:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts' squad advanced to 4-1 Saturday afternoon with a 69-50 win over Campbell. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels 

Junior forward Jericole Hellems 

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates 

——

