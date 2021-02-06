WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Boston College win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 8-7 (4-6 ACC) this season with an 81-65 road win over Boston College Saturday.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and freshman guard Shakeel Moore answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Freshman guard Shakeel Moore
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
