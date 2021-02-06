 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Boston College win
basketball

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Boston College win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 8-7 (4-6 ACC) this season with an 81-65 road win over Boston College Saturday.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and freshman guard Shakeel Moore answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win:

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore 

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk 

——

