 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and Devon Daniels after Florida State loss
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 20:24:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and Devon Daniels after Florida State loss

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-4 and 2-3 in ACC play this season with a 105-73 road loss to Florida State Wednesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss Wednesday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Florida State shot 71 percent from the field Wednesday night in the Wolfpack's 105-73 loss to the Seminoles. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels

