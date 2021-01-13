WATCH: Kevin Keatts and Devon Daniels after Florida State loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball dropped to 6-4 and 2-3 in ACC play this season with a 105-73 road loss to Florida State Wednesday night.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss Wednesday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels
