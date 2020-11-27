 WATCH: Kevin Keatts after 86-51 win over North Florida
WATCH: Kevin Keatts after 86-51 win over North Florida

NC State advanced to 2-0 Friday night with a 86-51 win over North Florida in game two of the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum.

Here is a video of head coach Kevin Keatts following the game:

NC State advanced to 2-0 with an 86-51 win over North Florida. (Scott Sharpe)

{{ article.author_name }}