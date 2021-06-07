 WATCH: Elliott Avent after NC State claims Ruston Regional
2021-06-07

WATCH: Elliott Avent after NC State claims Ruston Regional

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State baseball clinched an appearance in the Super Regionals Sunday after claiming the Ruston Regional with a 14-7 win over host Louisiana Tech.

The Wolfpack went 3-0 in the Ruston Regional, advancing to what will be head coach Elliott Avent's fifth career Super Regionals appearance.

Here is what Avent had to say after Sunday night's win:

NC State Wolfpack baseball Elliott Avent
NC State head coach Elliott Avent clinched his fifth career appearance in the Super Regionals Sunday. (Ken Martin)

——

