WATCH: Elliott Avent after NC State claims Ruston Regional
NC State baseball clinched an appearance in the Super Regionals Sunday after claiming the Ruston Regional with a 14-7 win over host Louisiana Tech.
The Wolfpack went 3-0 in the Ruston Regional, advancing to what will be head coach Elliott Avent's fifth career Super Regionals appearance.
Here is what Avent had to say after Sunday night's win:
