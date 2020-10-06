NC State Wolfpack football redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game four at Virginia this weekend.

The Pack (2-1, 2-1 ACC) won its first game against a ranked opponent since 2017 in a 30-29 road victory over No. 24 Pittsburgh Saturday.

Here is video from the availability: