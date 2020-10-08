 WATCH: Dave Doeren, Tanner Ingle and Shyheim Battle Thursday presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 13:42:03 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Dave Doeren, Tanner Ingle and Shyheim Battle Thursday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State is preparing for its third straight ACC road game this Saturday when the Wolfpack will face off against Virginia in Scott Stadium.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren, junior safety Tanner Ingle and redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle all answered questions from media members Thursday as the team gets set to travel to Charlottesville.

Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube channel.

Here is video of all three from Thursday:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
Coach Dave Doeren is 2-0 in games following a win over a Top 25 opponent during his tenure in Raleigh. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Head coach Dave Doeren

Junior safety Tanner Ingle 

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}