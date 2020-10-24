WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following UNC loss
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 48-21 road loss to UNC Saturday.
The Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) will now enter a bye week before facing Miami on Friday, Nov. 6.
Here is the video of Doeren following the loss:
