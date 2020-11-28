NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 36-29 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 ACC) will now prepare for its final game of the regular season, a home matchup with Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel.

Here is the video of Doeren following the game: