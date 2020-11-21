WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following Liberty win
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty Saturday night.
The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3 ACC) will now prepare for a road game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Here is the video of Doeren following the game:
