WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following 38-21 road win over Virginia
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 38-21 road win over Virginia Saturday.
The Wolfpack (3-1, 3-1 ACC) will host Duke next Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Here is the video of Doeren following the win:
