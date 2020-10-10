 WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following 38-21 road win over Virginia
WATCH: Dave Doeren postgame following 38-21 road win over Virginia

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from media members following the Pack's 38-21 road win over Virginia Saturday.

The Wolfpack (3-1, 3-1 ACC) will host Duke next Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Here is the video of Doeren following the win:

{{ article.author_name }}