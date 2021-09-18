 WATCH: Dave Doeren, players discuss NC State Wolfpack football win
WATCH: Dave Doeren, players discuss NC State's win over Furman

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Below are the postgame press conferences from head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight and junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams following NC State's 45-7 home win over Furman Saturday evening.


{{ article.author_name }}