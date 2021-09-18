WATCH: Dave Doeren, players discuss NC State's win over Furman

Below are the postgame press conferences from head coach Dave Doeren , redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary , sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight and junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams following NC State's 45-7 home win over Furman Saturday evening.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook