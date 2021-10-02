WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Louisiana Tech win
NC State defeated Louisiana Tech 34-27 Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium to improve to 4-1 overall on the season entering the bye week.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and junior running back Ricky Person Jr. all answered questions following the game.
Here are the videos from their availabilities:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr.
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
