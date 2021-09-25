 WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Clemson win
WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Clemson win

Justin H. Williams
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State defeated Clemson 27-21 Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2021 ACC schedule.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden all answered questions following the game.

Here are the videos from their availabilities:

NC State Wolfpack football Devin Leary
NC State quarterback Devin Leary completed 73 percent of his 44 pass attempts for 238 yards, all of the Pack’s four touchdowns, and no interceptions. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Head coach Dave Doeren

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden

Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore

——

