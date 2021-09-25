WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Clemson win

Here are the videos from their availabilities:

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren , redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary , redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden all answered questions following the game.

NC State defeated Clemson 27-21 Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2021 ACC schedule.

