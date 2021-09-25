WATCH: Dave Doeren and NC State players post-Clemson win
NC State defeated Clemson 27-21 Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2021 ACC schedule.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden all answered questions following the game.
Here are the videos from their availabilities:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
