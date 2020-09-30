 WATCH: Drake Thomas and Rakeim Ashford presser for Virginia Tech game week
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-30 13:22:59 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Daniel Joseph and Payton Wilson Wednesday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and graduate defensive end Daniel Joseph answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game three at Pittsburgh this weekend.

The Pack (1-1, 1-01ACC) suffered a 45-24 road loss to Virginia Tech in game two and will look to bounce back in what should be another physical matchup.

Here is video from the availability:

NC State Wolfpack football Payton Wilson
Redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson tallied 10 total tackles in game one against Wake Forest but was unavailable Saturday at Virginia Tech. He will be playing Saturday at Pittsburgh. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Graduate defensive end Daniel Joseph

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson

