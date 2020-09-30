WATCH: Daniel Joseph and Payton Wilson Wednesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and graduate defensive end Daniel Joseph answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game three at Pittsburgh this weekend.
The Pack (1-1, 1-01ACC) suffered a 45-24 road loss to Virginia Tech in game two and will look to bounce back in what should be another physical matchup.
Here is video from the availability:
Graduate defensive end Daniel Joseph
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson
