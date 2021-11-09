Wake Forest WR commit Wesley Grimes opens up on recruiting
Receiver Wesley Grimes committed to Wake Forest just over two months ago. Since then, the Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook star has put up eye-popping stats during his senior season.
With nearly 1,400 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches, more traditional recruiting powers are trying to lure Grimes away from the Demon Deacons. That task, however, is proving to be easier said than done.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news