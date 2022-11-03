“I’ve never seen another team do that the way they do,” Doeren said. “Everyone has a zone-read where they are reading the safety or linebacker or defensive end, or having a counter or power. The way they walk the ball up into the line is very different.”

NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson joked earlier in the week that he’d make a lot more money if he knew that answer.

NC State coach Dave Doeren can’t recall another team that runs the slow mesh in the style of Wake Forest.

Overshadowed by the wide receivers, the Wake Forest top two backs are both averaging at least 4.2 yards per carry. Sophomore Justice Ellison has rushed 98 times for 454 yards and four touchdowns, and redshirt junior Christian Turner has tallied 85 carries for 353 yards and five scores.

"They've been doing this [slow mesh] for a few years, and everybody struggles," Gibson said. "You try to pressure and they have those big wideouts that can go up and over you to catch the ball.

"You stay back, the run game becomes an issue. It's all about the mix."

Louisville had all the answers last Saturday in defeating Wake Forest 48-21, but the question that lingered after the game was how much of an outlier was that. WFU committed eight turnovers and allowed eight sacks.

“That was so uncharacteristic of them,” Doeren said. “They’ve been top three in turnover margin for a long time. One game doesn’t make a team. We obviously want to get turnovers. We want two or more, and really three when you are playing a team that has this many plays in the game potentially.”

Wake Forest topped NC State 45-42 in Winston-Salem, N.C., last year, due in part to an impressive 10 of 19 on third-down conversions, plus the Wolfpack committed 14 penalties for 119 yards. Redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman was relatively held in check, but still went 20-of-47 passing for 290 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Plus, he ran 13 times for 43 yards and a score, meaning he was involved on 60 of the stunning number of 91 plays. NC State had 67 plays.

NC State had three sacks against Hartman last year. Doeren pointed out that Louisville did a superb job of getting off of blocks and also have its pass-rushers get their hands up in the passing lanes.

“The patience of getting the depth to the ball, a lot of times, you are used to the timing of plays on defense,” Doeren said. “You go on the outside of your gap, and you know because you have done it enough, how long it usually takes for the ball to declare. With him [Hartman], that isn’t the case.

“You have to really be patient, get off blocks and get to the level of the ball.”

While the defense has the challenge of facing Wake Forest’s slow mesh and vertical passing game, Doeren has also been getting freshman quarterback MJ Morris and the offense prepared. Morris didn’t get many reps in the past this season, but has seen his development get accelerated.

“In September, he’s just trying to learn an offense, and now he’s running an offense,” Doeren said. “It’s different. He didn’t know his teammates, and probably didn’t know half their names. He got here in the summer.

“Now, he knows and he sees. What is impressive about him is that he’s very coachable.”

Doeren said he’s impressed with Morris’ energy and positivity, and he’s become more vocal. Doeren has urged him to make the group “his unit.”

“You have an opportunity to make this yours,” Doeren said.