Mike Pacheco figures he’s missed less than three games that new NC State center D.J. Burns has played in.

Pacheco has been the play-by-play voice for Winthrop basketball since 2006 for ESPN-plus, and has watched Burns in probably 87 of his 90 games in college. The 6-foot-9, 275-pounder signed with Tennessee, where he redshirted, and then he transferred to Winthrop. The Eagles have gone 70-21 with two trips to the NCAA Tournament and three trips to the Big South championship game.