Thus far this year, NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren has secured a nice recruiting class that included a couple of East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C. products that had ties to Virginia.

Four-star receiver Micah Crowell's father, uncle and older brother all played football for Virginia, but it turned out this Crowell was not that interested in continuing the family tradition. The more notable head-to-head recruiting battle was NC State surviving a late charge from the Cavs for Crowell's teammate, three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves.

Here are some other notable recruiting battles over the years between the two teams.