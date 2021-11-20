 Click here to watch the press conferences of NC State's Drake Thomas and his older brother Thayer Thomas.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 19:12:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Videos: Thomas brothers happy that each scored

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State middle linebacker Drake Thomas scored on a 38-yard interception return in the second quarter, and his older brother, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, added an eight-yard reception for a touchdown in the third quarter Saturday.

The brothers were happy with each other's success during the Wolfpack's 41-17 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Click below to watch their press conferences:

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}