Videos: Thomas brothers happy that each scored
NC State middle linebacker Drake Thomas scored on a 38-yard interception return in the second quarter, and his older brother, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, added an eight-yard reception for a touchdown in the third quarter Saturday.
The brothers were happy with each other's success during the Wolfpack's 41-17 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
