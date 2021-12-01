Videos: NC State's Kevin Keatts, players break down Nebraska win
NC State gutted out a thrilling 104-100 four-overtime thriller against Nebraska on Wednesday at PNC Arena.
NCSU coach Kevin Keatts, along with star redshirt sophomore forward Dereon Seabron and sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona, addressed the media following the ACC/Big Ten Challenge victory.
Click below to watch the videos:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook: