 Click here to watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts, Dereon Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona discuss the win over Nebraska.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-01 22:32:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: NC State's Kevin Keatts, players break down Nebraska win

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State gutted out a thrilling 104-100 four-overtime thriller against Nebraska on Wednesday at PNC Arena.

NCSU coach Kevin Keatts, along with star redshirt sophomore forward Dereon Seabron and sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona, addressed the media following the ACC/Big Ten Challenge victory.

Click below to watch the videos:

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}