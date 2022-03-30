 Video of NC State seniors Thayer Thomas, a wide receiver, and safety Cyrus Fagan, plus offensive lineman Timothy McKay.
Videos: NC State players discuss spring practice

Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central

NC State seniors Thayer Thomas, a wide receiver, and safety Cyrus Fagan, plus redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Timothy McKay addressed the media during their spring press conferences Thursday.

{{ article.author_name }}