NC State coordinators Tim Beck and Tony Gibson have different challenges this week.

Beck and the offense have had to juggle four quarterbacks this season due to injuries. Odds are good that redshirt freshman Ben Finley will be "QB1" at North Carolina on Friday.

Gibson and the defense has been impressive all season, and will get the stiff challenge of playing a high-powered UNC offense led by redshirt freshman Drake Maye.

Quick below to watch the video: